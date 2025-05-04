Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggies rally to beat LSU, take series

Caden Sorrell was the hero Sunday.

After two extremely close games Saturday, No. 2 LSU was just four outs away from taking the series from homestanding Texas A&M before Caden Sorrell came to bat with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. LSU had taken a 4-2 lead in the top of the sixth with a two-run home run by Luis Hernandez off of starter Myles Patton after the Aggies had scrapped their back to tie it up at 2 in the bottom of the fifth on a solo shot by shortstop Kaeden Kent. The Aggies cut the lead to one when an infield single by Jace LaViolette scored first baseman Gavin Kash with one out in the bottom of the eighth, forcing LSU to go to closer Zac Cowan (2-2). After a single by Wyatt Henseler put two on, Sorrell came up and crushed a 92 mph fastball away off the scoreboard in left field to give A&M its first lead of the game. That was enough for a fully healthy Weston Moss (6-2), who gave up just one hit in three scoreless innings of work. He worked a quick top of the ninth to give A&M (27-20, 10-14 SEC) their third series win over a top-two opponent this season. Thanks to severe weather Friday evening, the Aggies and Tigers played a doubleheader Saturday. A&M ace Ryan Prager, who has regained his form, held LSU to a run on five hits over seven innings as the Aggies won the opener 3-1, but LSU evened things with a 2-1 win in the nightcap.

Softball takes series from No. 2 Tennessee

The No. 4 Texas A&M softball team proved their legitimacy yet again this weekend, taking two of three games from No. 2 Tennessee in Knoxville. The Aggies on the first game Thursday night by the slimmest of margins, 1-0. Ace Emiley Kennedy shut the Vols out, tossing a one-hitter (while walking eight and striking out 10). Shortstop Koko Wooley's double scoring Kennedy Powell in the top of the seventh was the margin of victory. A&M lost the second game of the series 5-1, but jumped out to a 5-0 lead early in the final game before rain halted the game in the second inning. It was resumed Saturday morning and the Aggies picked up where they left off, bashing Tennessee 13-2 in a game that was called after five innings. Right fielder Kelsey Mathis hit her first career homer in the rout, as Kennedy went the distance again to push her season record to 20-4. With a record of 43-9 and 16-7 in SEC play, the Aggies are the number two seed in the SEC Tournament behind Oklahoma. The rainout of A&M's final game against Georgia cost the Aggies a chance to tie OU at the top of the standings; instead, they ended up a half-game back.

Tennis teams are both super