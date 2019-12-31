AY's Aggie All-Decade Team
It's been a wild 10 years for Texas A&M. It began as a member of the Big 12, and closes as a member of the SEC. It had three coaches, one Heisman winner and a massive rebuild of Kyle Field. So who are the best players to grace that field in the past decade? AY has its nominees.
Quarterback
Starter: Johnny Manziel
Backup: Ryan Tannehill
Could it have been anyone else but Johnny Football? For two seasons, he wasn't just the best player in college football, he was one of the best and most exciting players of all time. He's been gone for more than a half-decade, but is still a draw for recruits.
Tannehill kept Manziel on the bench in 2011 as he emerged as one of the nation's best quarterbacks. Even though he had the speed to make plays with his feet, he was one of the best pocket passers in program history.
Running back
Starter: Trayveon Williams
Backup: Cyrus Gray
Williams began his career as an explosive back who split time with Keith Ford; he ended it as a workhorse who carried A&M to a 9-win season in 2018. Gray did much the same in 2010, running for 100 yards in A&M's final six games as they finished with a vengeance.
Wide receiver
Starters: Mike Evans, Ryan Swope, Christian Kirk, Josh Reynolds
Backup: Jeff Fuller
The 2010s were the golden age for A&M wideout play. It had a touchdown machine in Reynolds, a huge playmaker in Kirk, the leading pass-catcher in Swope and Evans, who was on another level with his speed, strength and hands. He's now dominating the NFL.
Tight end
Starter: Jace Sternberger
Backup: Jalen Wydermyer
The 2010s were not the golden age of A&M tight end play, in large part because Kevin Sumlin didn't use them. The past two years, though, have brought it back with a vengeance. Sternberger was an All-American in his single season, and Wydermyer was second team All-SEC as a true freshman. Add in Baylor Cupp next year and the 2020s could be very different.
Starters: Luke Joeckel, Jake Matthews, Erik McCoy, Germain Ifedi, Cedric Ogbuehi
Backups: Patrick Lewis, Jarvis Harrison, Jermaine Eluemunor, Avery Gennesy
The reason A&M's all-decade team could hang with anyone's starts right here, with a group of offensive lineman that ranks as some of the best ever. The group of Joeckel, Matthews, Harrison, Lewis and Ogbuehi in 2012 may have been the best line in college history. Four of the five starters were first-round draft picks, and McCoy was a second-rounder who started immediately for the New Orleans Saints.
Defensive ends
Starters; Myles Garrett, Damontre Moore
Backups: Daeshon Hall, Landis Durham
Garrett and Moore, combined, would be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Nobody was a better defensive end than Garrett, who dominated for three years. Moore came close in 2012, when he had 12.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in an All-American campaign. Nobody may have been more under-appreciated than Durham, who moved from linebacker to defensive end in a desperation move and ended up leading the SEC in sacks.
Defensive tackle
Starters: Justin Madubuike, Tony Jerod-Eddie
Backup: Kingsley Keke
If end was a strength this decade, tackle wasn't until the past two years. Madubuike was the best of all of them, dominating the past two seasons before deciding to leave early. At the other end of the decade, Jerod-Eddie put together two very good seasons in 2010 and 2011. Keke's determination and versatility made sure he wasn't overlooked.
Linebacker
Starters: Von Miller, Sean Porter, Jonathan Stewart
Backups: Tyrel Dodson, Otaro Alaka
The Aggies started and ended the 2010s with good linebacker play and were horrific in between. Nobody was better than Miller, who won the Butkus Award after racking up 17.5 TFL and 10.5 sacks in 2010. Porter and Stewart were mainstays in the 2012 team.
Safety
Starters: Armani Watts, Justin Evans
Backups: Donovan Wilson, Steven Terrell
There's a reason Alabama considered the duo of Watts and Evans the best in the nation a few years back. They were strong in all parts of the game. Watts made some memorable plays -- game ending interceptions against Tennessee and Arkansas -- while Evans was a vicious hitter.
Starters: Deshazor Everett, Terrence Frederick
Backup: Coryell Judie
It wasn't the greatest decade for A&M corners, but Everett made some huge plays in his time in Aggieland -- ask Alabama. Frederick was a solid defender and excellent tackler. Judie had a great 2010 season but was hampered by injuries.
Specialists
Punter: Braden Mann
Kicker: Randy Bullock
Returners: Kirk, Dustin Harris
Coverage specialist: Cullen Gillaspia
Mann may be the greatest punter of all time, and that's not overstating things. Drew Kaser was great in his time, but Mann laps the field. Bullock was the nation's best kicker in 2010. Kirk was an incredible threat, and Harris led the nation in average return yards. And how can Gilly not be on this team somehow?