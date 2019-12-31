It's been a wild 10 years for Texas A&M. It began as a member of the Big 12, and closes as a member of the SEC. It had three coaches, one Heisman winner and a massive rebuild of Kyle Field. So who are the best players to grace that field in the past decade? AY has its nominees.

Could it be anyone else?

Quarterback

Starter: Johnny Manziel Backup: Ryan Tannehill Could it have been anyone else but Johnny Football? For two seasons, he wasn't just the best player in college football, he was one of the best and most exciting players of all time. He's been gone for more than a half-decade, but is still a draw for recruits. Tannehill kept Manziel on the bench in 2011 as he emerged as one of the nation's best quarterbacks. Even though he had the speed to make plays with his feet, he was one of the best pocket passers in program history.

Trayveon Williams was a monster in his three A&M seasons.

Running back

Starter: Trayveon Williams Backup: Cyrus Gray Williams began his career as an explosive back who split time with Keith Ford; he ended it as a workhorse who carried A&M to a 9-win season in 2018. Gray did much the same in 2010, running for 100 yards in A&M's final six games as they finished with a vengeance.

Mike Evans was the best Aggie receiver of all time.

Wide receiver

Starters: Mike Evans, Ryan Swope, Christian Kirk, Josh Reynolds Backup: Jeff Fuller The 2010s were the golden age for A&M wideout play. It had a touchdown machine in Reynolds, a huge playmaker in Kirk, the leading pass-catcher in Swope and Evans, who was on another level with his speed, strength and hands. He's now dominating the NFL.

Jace Sternberger was huge in his single season at A&M.

Tight end

Starter: Jace Sternberger Backup: Jalen Wydermyer The 2010s were not the golden age of A&M tight end play, in large part because Kevin Sumlin didn't use them. The past two years, though, have brought it back with a vengeance. Sternberger was an All-American in his single season, and Wydermyer was second team All-SEC as a true freshman. Add in Baylor Cupp next year and the 2020s could be very different.

Luke Joeckel was one of the best college offensive linemen of all time.

Starters: Luke Joeckel, Jake Matthews, Erik McCoy, Germain Ifedi, Cedric Ogbuehi Backups: Patrick Lewis, Jarvis Harrison, Jermaine Eluemunor, Avery Gennesy The reason A&M's all-decade team could hang with anyone's starts right here, with a group of offensive lineman that ranks as some of the best ever. The group of Joeckel, Matthews, Harrison, Lewis and Ogbuehi in 2012 may have been the best line in college history. Four of the five starters were first-round draft picks, and McCoy was a second-rounder who started immediately for the New Orleans Saints.



Nobody wreaked more havoc than Myles Garrett.

Defensive ends

Starters; Myles Garrett, Damontre Moore Backups: Daeshon Hall, Landis Durham Garrett and Moore, combined, would be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Nobody was a better defensive end than Garrett, who dominated for three years. Moore came close in 2012, when he had 12.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in an All-American campaign. Nobody may have been more under-appreciated than Durham, who moved from linebacker to defensive end in a desperation move and ended up leading the SEC in sacks.

Justin Madubuike ended his A&M career with two excellent seasons.

Defensive tackle

Starters: Justin Madubuike, Tony Jerod-Eddie Backup: Kingsley Keke If end was a strength this decade, tackle wasn't until the past two years. Madubuike was the best of all of them, dominating the past two seasons before deciding to leave early. At the other end of the decade, Jerod-Eddie put together two very good seasons in 2010 and 2011. Keke's determination and versatility made sure he wasn't overlooked.

Von Miller only played one season in the 2010s, but what a year it was.

Linebacker

Starters: Von Miller, Sean Porter, Jonathan Stewart Backups: Tyrel Dodson, Otaro Alaka The Aggies started and ended the 2010s with good linebacker play and were horrific in between. Nobody was better than Miller, who won the Butkus Award after racking up 17.5 TFL and 10.5 sacks in 2010. Porter and Stewart were mainstays in the 2012 team.

Armani Watts was a beast in all parts of the game.

Safety

Starters: Armani Watts, Justin Evans Backups: Donovan Wilson, Steven Terrell There's a reason Alabama considered the duo of Watts and Evans the best in the nation a few years back. They were strong in all parts of the game. Watts made some memorable plays -- game ending interceptions against Tennessee and Arkansas -- while Evans was a vicious hitter.

Deshazor Everett was A&M's best corner in the 2010s.

Starters: Deshazor Everett, Terrence Frederick Backup: Coryell Judie It wasn't the greatest decade for A&M corners, but Everett made some huge plays in his time in Aggieland -- ask Alabama. Frederick was a solid defender and excellent tackler. Judie had a great 2010 season but was hampered by injuries.

Braden Mann is one of the best ever.

Specialists