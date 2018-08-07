When Jimbo Fisher got to A&M, he needed a fullback and there wasn't one on the roster. So he turned to a player who had already become a key part of the program in Gillaspia. The 12th Man for 26 straight games, he's making the switch from linebacker to fullback while retaining his role as a force on special teams. With Gillaspia leading the way for Trayveon Williams and other backs in Fisher's offense, Aggies will see more of the 12th Man than they have in decades.