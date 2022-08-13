Baby Thor: Theo Ohrstrom goes from Sweden to the SEC

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

2021 stats (at Uppsala, Sweden, RIG Academy): 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com

Projected 2022 role: Backup tight end

Ohrstrom is a fascinating player to watch. He's got great size and physical skills, but he's taking a big leap from European football to the SEC. That's a leap that very few players have ever made, and he may be the first tight end to do it. But he's strong and can catch the football, two things that are necessary; he should have time to develop everything else.