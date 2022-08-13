Baby Thor: Theo Ohrstrom goes from Sweden to the SEC
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at tight end Theo Ohrstrom.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds
2021 stats (at Uppsala, Sweden, RIG Academy): 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com
Projected 2022 role: Backup tight end
Ohrstrom is a fascinating player to watch. He's got great size and physical skills, but he's taking a big leap from European football to the SEC. That's a leap that very few players have ever made, and he may be the first tight end to do it. But he's strong and can catch the football, two things that are necessary; he should have time to develop everything else.