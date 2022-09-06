Rogers gives the Aggies 10 commits, including eight from Texas. He's the second-highest commit in the 2023 class, behind 5-star LB Anthony Hill of Denton Ryan.

The ties with the Aggie coaching staff and corners coach TJ Rushing in particular won out. Rogers decided he'd rather stick with the group he knew as opposed to take chances with other staffs and programs he was unfamiliar with.

When Rogers de-committed, it looked like he might start a flood of players with A&M interest heading to LSU. Instead, nothing happened. Rogers took a look at the Tigers, then came back to College Station. Then he came back to College Station again, and was in attendance for A&M's 31-0 shutout of Sam Houston on Saturday. He got a look at how the Aggies used their corners, as A&M rotated five of them (including two true freshmen, Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie).

A superior athlete who can do everything you need from a shutdown corner. He's fast, reacts quickly, doesn't mind getting physical with a receiver and is willing to tackle.

I'll just skip him jumping over a guy in the first highlight. That's self-explanatory. But Rogers shows that he can play up on a receiver and jam him, or he can play off and run with him.

I was most impressed with his recovery speed. He doesn't really get beat so much as he lures the quarterback into thinking he's got a shot at a completion, then breaks on the ball. In virtually every instance, he picks up the ball first and takes a better angle to get to it. Then he highpoints the ball or knocks it away.

He may be "just' 5-foot-10, but Rogers seems fearless. He'll get up in the face of a bigger receiver and try to force him off his route immediately. If the route gets cut short, he'll put a hit on the receiver as soon as the ball gets there.

One refreshing thing is how aggressive he is against the run. He'll come right after a back and put a pop on him, but he also wraps up. Rogers does virtually all the fundamental things right, and that's what makes him a quality prospect.

Currently ranked 37th in the nation, Rogers is on the quick elevator up the rankings. Last year, he would have been on the cusp of 5-star status, and it wouldn't be a surprise if that's where he ends up this year.