Back to Jax: Aggies return to the Gator Bowl





For the second time in Jimbo Fisher’s four-year tenure at A&M, the No. 25 Aggies (8-4) are off to Jacksonville to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Their opponent is the ACC’s runner-up, the No. 17 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3). The game kicks off at 10 a.m. central time on Dec. 31.

The first trip to the Gator Bowl since 1957 was an enjoyable for the Aggies, as they ended 2018 on a very high note. A&M ripped North Carolina State 52-13, with game MVP Trayveon Williams setting a new Gator Bowl record with 236 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 19 carries. His record-setting 93-yard touchdown run also broke A&M’s single season rushing record, finishing with 1,760 yards for the year.

The Aggies ran for 401 yards in the game, with Kellen Mond contributing another 85 and fullback Cullen Gillaspia picking up 20 on just 3 carries, including a touchdown on the senior’s final rush — the first for a 12th Man in Aggie history.

Even though 2021 was one of the best seasons in Wake Forest football history, they come into the Gator Bowl having lost two out of three after being blitzed by Pitt 45-21 in the ACC Championship Game Saturday night. They were also hammered 48-27 by Clemson two weeks ago before coasting to a 41-10 win over Boston College in the regular season finale.

The Demon Deacons handled much of their ACC slate, but their defense has shown serious issues. They squeaked by Louisville 37-34 and Syracuse 40-37 before getting into a 70-56 shootout with Army. Their first loss, to North Carolina, was another high-scoring affair with the Tar Heels winning 58-55.

The Aggies, on the other hand, have boasted one of the nation’s toughest defenses. They have given up more than 30 points once — 31 to now No. 1 Alabama in the Aggies’ 41-38 win (the other seven coming on a blocked punt). A&M gave up 10 points or less to five opponents, including one shutout.