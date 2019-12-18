News More News
Bankhead joins list of Aggie signees

Fletcher Whiteley • AggieYell
Staff Writer

AggieYell.com's early signing period coverage continues with a profile of offensive lineman Josh Bankhead.

Position: Offensive Guard

Why he chose Texas A&M: He loved A&M from the start. He was offered and he committed immediately after the offer.

2019 Stats: Not Available

2019 Awards: Finalist for offensive player of the year at the Houston Touchdown Club.

Who he chose A&M over: Nobody

Projection for 2020: Redshirt

Film study

Bankhead has the mean streak, strength, and IQ to perform at a high level. The only thing limiting him is putting it all together at once. When Bankhead can get everything going at the same time, this could be a starting lineman in a couple of years.

