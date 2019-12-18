Bankhead officially an Aggie
AggieYell.com's early signing period coverage continues with a profile of offensive lineman Josh Bankhead.
Position: Offensive Guard
Why he chose Texas A&M: He loved A&M from the start. He was offered and he committed immediately after the offer.
2019 Stats: Not Available
2019 Awards: Finalist for offensive player of the year at the Houston Touchdown Club.
Who he chose A&M over: Nobody
Projection for 2020: Redshirt
Film study
Bankhead has the mean streak, strength, and IQ to perform at a high level. The only thing limiting him is putting it all together at once. When Bankhead can get everything going at the same time, this could be a starting lineman in a couple of years.