Basketball's back!

The Aggies return the vast majority of their scoring from last year (seven of their top eight scorers), losing only G Boots Radford -- no small loss, to be sure. But the Aggies went looking for athleticism in the portal and added Pharrel Payne from Minnesota and Zhuric Phelps from SMU to step into the lineup immediately.

The Aggies were dominant on the boards last year and have all-world rebounder Andersson Garcia back along with Phelps and Henry Coleman III back to help in that category, but they need to improve their shooting. Phelps is a slasher who gets to the basket well, but he doesn't shoot three-pointers with consistency. The Aggies are hoping from better numbers from Wade Taylor, Hayden Hefner and Jace Carter, along with new arrival CJ Wilcher, to improve the inside-out game.

The Aggies are going to be able to get to the basket. Putting Solomon Washington and Manny Obaseki in the starting lineup gives them explosiveness at all five spots. They're going to be able to defend, because Buzz Williams teams are built on defense. It's just a matter of how well they shoot.