News
football

Bateman eager to see Aggie defense in action

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman has had nine months with his new charges, through spring practice and fall camp. Now, he's ready to see what they can do.

Jay Bateman leads what appears to be a very good Texas A&M defense.
Jay Bateman leads what appears to be a very good Texas A&M defense.

"The job that Mike (Elko) has done is amazing," he said. "It’s very clear what the expectation is. He doesn’t ask them to do things that don’t matter to success. It’s very organized, it’s very clear what’s expected and they can go out and play football."

The expectation is for the Aggie defense to be very good in 2024. Bateman inherits a group with talent and depth, it appears, across the board.

The defensive line, which could trot out a starting four of Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner, DJ Hicks and Nic Scourton -- two 5-stars, a high 4-star and the leading sacker in the B1G in 2023 -- may be as imposing as any group in the country. But the group also has depth, including graduate transfer Rodas Johnson and redshirt sophomore Gabe Dindy at defensive tackle. Both Johnson and Dindy were listed as backups to Turner on the initial depth chart.

"Rodas has done a great job. He’s played a lot of football. He’s a really, really smart football player. Football makes sense to him. Rodas has become a really good, reliable football player we feel like we can play at any time," Bateman said of the Wisconsin transfer. "Gabe was out all spring with an injury. He looks like a million dollars. (Defensive line coach) Sean Spencer calls him 'The Thing.' He comes out every day and he gets better. Mike points him out and says, 'This kid hasn’t played football in a long time,' and you can see continued improvement from him.

Another transfer expected to play an important role on the defensive line is Cashius Howell, who had 9.5 sacks last year at Bowling Green. Howell, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, tops the depth chart at the Jack position, a role that will have him primarily used as a pass rusher at defensive end.

"I think he’s tremendous. I think he’s a really, really unique player and can do a lot of things," Bateman said of Howell. "He’s a little different from Shemar and Nic size-wise, and can use his coverage ability a little bit. He’s got a real role. He’s going to play a lot and we’re lucky to have him."

Last year, A&M's biggest weakness was its secondary, as opponents were willing to take a battering from A&M's front six in order to hit game-changing deep passes. Bateman believes things will be very different this year at cornerback, the position group most maligned in 2023.

"That room is very competitive and I think it’ll be a strength for us," he said. "Dezz (Ricks) we’ve been really impressed with. I think it was practice two or practice three, there was a play and (corners coach) Jordan Peterson turned to me … and said, 'That’s because he hasn’t played football in a while.' What we’ve seen is every practice is he’s continued to improve.

BJ Mayes has really done a great job. I think he’s really comfortable with what we’re doing, he understands it, he’s a great communicator.

Will (Lee) has played a lot of football. He’s really talented. And Jayvon Thomas has done a great job."

The safety room has also been revamped, with Bryce Anderson taking over at one safety spot while Trey Jones and Dalton Brooks fight for the other job. Sophomore Marcus Ratcliffe, a transfer from San Diego State, will also play.

"Bryce has done a great job. Dalton Brooks has really come along. He’s a super-talented kid, and then Marcus Ratcliffe, I love the way he plays. He’s a long, rangy safety who really flashed in the spring and has only gotten better," Bateman said. "Getting Trey Jones back … that’s another big, rangy, smart, a great communicator. The competition there, I feel as good about as anything."

Anderson was the starting nickel under DJ Durkin last season, but Elko immediately moved him to safety, sparking a new competition. The winner could be Tyreek Chappell, who moved inside after starting for three years at corner.

"Tyreek is playing nickel some and I think he’s tremendous there. He’s got a bright future there. Jaydon Hill played nickel at Florida and he’s a tremendous player. I think those are two really, really good players," Bateman said. "Bravion (Rogers), who moved from corner to nickel, has really taken to it. I think that position has a lot of talent and experience and will be a strength for us."

Bateman's defense will rotate a good number of players, especially early in the season, as they respond to different offensive sets. As a result, the spots on the initial depth chart may not matter when Saturday night rolls around and the Notre Dame offense hits the field.

"Who goes out there for the first play isn’t as important as who plays the last few plays," he said.

