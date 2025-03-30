Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

Earley rages as Kentucky runs out the clock Sunday

A&M's disaster of a season was compounded by Kentucky's stalling Sunday.

After rallying to win Friday night's opener, Texas A&M promptly dropped the next two games, and the series, to Kentucky this weekend. But Kentucky didn't win Sunday's 10-5 decision by getting 27 outs; they did it by sneaking out the back door. According to SEC rules, no inning on Sunday can start after 4:30 p.m. central time so the visiting team can travel. Up 10-5 in the eighth, Kentucky began to stall and run out the clock. It didn't go over well with beleaguered coach Michael Earley, who stormed out of the Aggie dugout to scream at Kentucky coach Nick Mingione. Mingione, predictably, didn't like that much.

In spite of their pitiful actions and lack of sportsmanship, Kentucky still walked away with a win after eight innings.

Sources say Williams actively campaigning for Maryland job

Speaking of pitiful, former Maryland coach Kevin Willard informed his team Sunday morning that he was taking the Villanova job -- by Zoom. With Willard gone (and no athletic director), Maryland is now looking for a new coach and appears to want to move quickly. Multiple sources have told AggieYell.com that one person who is interested in the job, in spite of the uncertainty in College Park, is Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams. After a season that saw the Aggies win 23 games and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Williams apparently wants out of town. The relationship between the basketball coach and university leadership has reportedly become increasingly frayed over the past several months, leading to Williams looking for a change of scenery. Due to his significant buyout, A&M likely won't fire Williams but won't exactly be disconsolate if he left. But, for now, it's business as (close to) usual.

Softball crushes LMU in sweep