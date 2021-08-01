Bear Alexander Talks with AY about A&M BBQ & Pool Party
A handful of the nations most coveted recruits were in College Station this weekend for the Texas A&M BBQ & Pool Party. The 9th ranked player in the country for the 2022 class, Keithian Bear Alexan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news