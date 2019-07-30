The Aggies will face off with Texas in the Lone Star Showdown at the new Dickies Arena Dec. 8. The two teams haven’t played since 2015, when A&M beat the Longhorns 84-73 in the Bahamas. The Aggies will also play Oklahoma State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 25 at Reed Arena. The two teams last played two years ago, with the Aggies blasting the Cowboys 72-55 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

A&M’s first road trip under Buzz Williams will take them to Disney World to compete in the ESPN Orlando Invitational. The Aggies will open the tournament against Harvard Nov. 28, then will face either Temple or Maryland, led by former coach Mark Turgeon, in the second round the next day. Their final opponent, on Dec. 1 is to be determined.

Former A&M guard Admon Gilder will return to College Station Nov. 15 with Gonzaga, as the Elite 8 team finishes a home-and-home series with the Aggies.

The regular season begins for the Aggies Nov. 6 against Northwestern State, with the non-conference slate (not including the Oklahoma State game) concluding against Texas Southern Dec. 30.