AggieYell - Big 30: Aggies expecting big things from Hines in 2020

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 226 pounds

2019 stats: 73 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss in 13 starts

Projected 2020 role: Starting outside linebacker

Why he's #12 on the list: Hines put up some fairly impressive numbers last year, but wasn't consistent. He had some really good games (Georgia) and some less than good (Auburn). If he plays like he did against UGA every game, then he can be one of the best linebackers in the SEC. A&M needs veterans who can make plays on the defense and Hines has that ability. Hopefully he's learned from his first season as a starter and will take a big step forward this year.