AggieYell - Big 30: Jaylon Jones thrust into major role immediately

Big 30: Jaylon Jones thrust into major role immediately
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 13, cornerback Jaylon Jones.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
2019 stats (at Cibolo Steele): 34 tackles, 5 passes broken up, 4 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery; Rivals 5-star; Under Armour All-American
Projected 2020 role: Starting cornerback
Why he's #13 on the list: With Elijah Blades opting out, Jones went from a probable member of the rotation at cornerback to a certainty. Even though he's a true freshman, he's got excellent size and strength and can run with pretty much anyone. Opponents will look to test him early on, but he's up to the challenge the Aggie defense will take another step towards being the best in recent memory.