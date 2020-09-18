AggieYell - Big 30: Jaylon Jones thrust into major role immediately

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

2019 stats (at Cibolo Steele): 34 tackles, 5 passes broken up, 4 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery; Rivals 5-star; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2020 role: Starting cornerback

Why he's #13 on the list: With Elijah Blades opting out, Jones went from a probable member of the rotation at cornerback to a certainty. Even though he's a true freshman, he's got excellent size and strength and can run with pretty much anyone. Opponents will look to test him early on, but he's up to the challenge the Aggie defense will take another step towards being the best in recent memory.