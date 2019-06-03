Bjork, who spent seven years in Oxford, received his maroon jacket before many of his new employees at Kyle Field's Hall of Champions. He also received his marching orders from university President Michael Young, who said he was looking for someone who would work to integrate the athletic programs with the rest of Texas A&M while developing winners.

"We wanted someone who understood our supporters, would be transparent and be candid with them. We wanted someone who could keep the trains running on time, but it was also extremely important to provide the support … the coaches need and how we can get the resources to help them succeed," Young said. "We scoured the nation … and found someone who had exactly that reputation. He is, indeed, a true leader."

Bjork said he was "humbled" to join the Aggie community and "stand before the 12th Man."

"I'm honored because Texas A&M University is a leading flagship university. A destination. A place with strong core values, and a place that has piqued my interest for more than 20 years," he said.

The interest, he said, was piqued by more than just A&M's facilities and student body.

"I was in the press box, and it was shaking. Is that an earthquake? Is that the band?" he recalled.

Bjork made it clear that his expectations for A&M athletics were as high as Young's.

"We want to be number one academically and athletically. That's it," he said. Bjork said he will be involved in all facets of the athletic program and that the "logo never comes off."

"This is not an 8-5 job. This is a lifestyle," he said. "Everyone in athletics can be an academic advisor … We're all compliance advisors and we can all sell a ticket. Whatever the revenue sources are, I have to be involved in that."

After seven years in Oxford, Bjork knows the SEC and the western division in particular. That experience, he believes, was selling point when he was considered for the A&M job.

"I know what it means. It means a lot of things at the highest level of college athletics. The next meeting I go to, I'll be wearing maroon instead of blue and red."

Bjork helped rebuild the athletics programs at Ole Miss, a situation he won't be faced with at A&M. That, he said, provides him an opportunity to make educated decisions about the course of Aggie athletics.

"Walking into a very healthy place, it allows me to really analyze; I can let perspective to set in," he said. "My job is to listen and learn."

Bjork said many parts of A&M, from the Corps of Cadets, the Honor Code and the Aggie Band, helped him make the decision to move from Oxford to College Station. But one thing continued to stick in his mind.

"When the press box shakes, you know it's a special place," he said.

When reminded that press box is now gone and a new one has replaced it, Bjork chuckled.

"It still moves a little bit," he replied.