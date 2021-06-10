Blades hits the portal
Texas A&M's cornerback group got thinner Thursday when senior Elijah Blades entered the transfer portal.
The third-ranked JUCO prospect in the nation in 2019 out of Arizona Western Community College, Blades joined the Aggie program with high expectations. It looked like they were on the way to being realized when he started the second game of the season and stayed in the lineup for the next six games, before a shoulder separation -- which had hindered hi earlier -- ended his season in a win against Mississippi State.
In spite of the injury, Blades was expected to be a starter in 2020. Instead, Jaylon Jones and Myles Jones took the starting jobs as Blades opted out in mid-summer. His absence was thought to be a potentially major loss, but the two Jones and Brian George more than capably handled the cornerback duties. Blades opted back in late in the season and played five plays in the Orange Bowl in place of George before being injured again.
Analysis
If this had happened in June 2020, it would have been considered a massive loss. Today, it's not nearly as severe. Blades was going to be, at best, behind the two Joneses and George. After excellent springs from true freshmen Deuce Harmon and Tyreek Chappell, there's no guarantee Blades would have been ahead of them.
This is the best move Blades could make if he intends to continue his career at the next level. He wasn't going to play much at A&M and needs a lot more film to show that he's an NFL prospect. But first, he's got to find a way to stay on the field.