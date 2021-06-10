Blades hits the portal

The third-ranked JUCO prospect in the nation in 2019 out of Arizona Western Community College, Blades joined the Aggie program with high expectations. It looked like they were on the way to being realized when he started the second game of the season and stayed in the lineup for the next six games, before a shoulder separation -- which had hindered hi earlier -- ended his season in a win against Mississippi State.

In spite of the injury, Blades was expected to be a starter in 2020. Instead, Jaylon Jones and Myles Jones took the starting jobs as Blades opted out in mid-summer. His absence was thought to be a potentially major loss, but the two Jones and Brian George more than capably handled the cornerback duties. Blades opted back in late in the season and played five plays in the Orange Bowl in place of George before being injured again.