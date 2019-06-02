Less than a month ago Southlake Carroll 2020 tight end Blake Smith was taking his first trip to Texas A&M. May 11, 2019 Smith had his first experience in Aggieland, and to top off the day he left with an offer.

The 6-foot-4, 247-pound prospect made a switch from quarterback to tight end, and then he blew up on the recruiting scene. “Coach (Joe Jon) Finley and the (A&M) staff said I’m a great versatile player,” said Smith. “That I can do a lot of different things, because I play quarterback as well. I can be a wildcat for them, I can play tight end, doing a lot of different things and giving the defense a mismatch...They showed me a lot film while I was there. They showed me what all they did with Jace (Sternberger)— they used him very well, and he’s in the NFL right now. They showed me different formations and ways they get their tight end the ball.”

After switching from QB to TE, Carroll (TX) Blake Smith has added offers to #LSU, #TAMU, #Nebraksa & others in a busy spring. Smith broke down his new offers with @samspiegs: https://t.co/oVilLfgVBx pic.twitter.com/Bd5Z0SwQwl — Rivals (@Rivals) May 25, 2019

It was just three days ago that Smith announced his top ten schools on Twitter.

Unfortunately for all of the other programs in Smith’s top ten, he took an official visit to A&M this weekend. On Sunday Smith pulled the trigger, and committed to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

“(Coach Fisher) He’s a great coach; extremely smart, and knows what he is doing,” said Smith. “I really fit in with the culture there. I really vibe with the coaching staff, and the people around there.” The Aggies showed Smith that they could check all the boxes for Smith. “(I was looking for) a staff that is stable, and that I know won’t leave in my four years there; the football culture and the culture outside of football...I will probably go into the business school or communications.”