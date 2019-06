Less than a month ago Southlake Carroll 2020 tight end Blake Smith was taking his first trip to Texas A&M. May 11, 2019 Smith had his first experience in Aggieland, and to top off the day he left with an offer.

The 6-foot-4, 247-pound prospect made a switch from quarterback to tight end, and then he blew up on the recruiting scene. โ€œCoach (Joe Jon) Finley and the (A&M) staff said Iโ€™m a great versatile player,โ€ said Smith. โ€œThat I can do a lot of different things, because I play quarterback as well. I can be a wildcat for them, I can play tight end, doing a lot of different things and giving the defense a mismatch...They showed me a lot film while I was there. They showed me what all they did with Jace (Sternberger)โ€” they used him very well, and heโ€™s in the NFL right now. They showed me different formations and ways they get their tight end the ball.โ€

After switching from QB to TE, Carroll (TX) Blake Smith has added offers to #LSU, #TAMU, #Nebraksa & others in a busy spring. Smith broke down his new offers with @samspiegs: https://t.co/oVilLfgVBx pic.twitter.com/Bd5Z0SwQwl — Rivals (@Rivals) May 25, 2019

It was just three days ago that Smith announced his top ten schools on Twitter.

Unfortunately for all of the other programs in Smithโ€™s top ten, he took an official visit to A&M this weekend. On Sunday Smith pulled the trigger, and committed to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

โ€œ(Coach Fisher) Heโ€™s a great coach; extremely smart, and knows what he is doing,โ€ said Smith. โ€œI really fit in with the culture there. I really vibe with the coaching staff, and the people around there.โ€ The Aggies showed Smith that they could check all the boxes for Smith. โ€œ(I was looking for) a staff that is stable, and that I know wonโ€™t leave in my four years there; the football culture and the culture outside of football...I will probably go into the business school or communications.โ€