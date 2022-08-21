Blake Smith in the mix for playing time at TE
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with tight end Blake Smith.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 255 pounds
2021 stats: Played in two games
Projected 2022 role: Backup tight end
One area where the Aggies still have a major competition going for playing time is tight end. Max Wright looks like he'll start, but Smith, Donovan Green, Jake Johnson, Theo Ohrstrom and Fernando Garza are still fighting for a backup role. Smith has taken the second-team snaps for much of the summer, but Green and Johnson have started to whittle into that. The final couple of weeks will be decisive in that competition.