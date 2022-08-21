 AggieYell - Blake Smith in the mix for playing time at TE
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-21 13:57:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Blake Smith in the mix for playing time at TE

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with tight end Blake Smith.

Blake Smith is in a dogfight for playing time with several other tight ends.
Blake Smith is in a dogfight for playing time with several other tight ends.

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 255 pounds

2021 stats: Played in two games

Projected 2022 role: Backup tight end

One area where the Aggies still have a major competition going for playing time is tight end. Max Wright looks like he'll start, but Smith, Donovan Green, Jake Johnson, Theo Ohrstrom and Fernando Garza are still fighting for a backup role. Smith has taken the second-team snaps for much of the summer, but Green and Johnson have started to whittle into that. The final couple of weeks will be decisive in that competition.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}