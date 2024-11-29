Blue-chip QB Brady Hart talks flip to Texas A&M, move to 2025 class

In a recruiting cycle that will be defined by late movement at the quarterback position, it's only fitting to see one of the top juniors shake things up with another big call during the holiday weekend.
Brady Hart is no longer headed to Michigan, but committed to Texas A&M on Thursday. He is also pushing up the start to his college career, reclassifying to the class of 2025 effective immediately.
The Cocoa (Fla.) High School star will make his initial visit to College Station this weekend and enroll at the school come January.
"It's been a whirlwind, these last couple of weeks," Hart told Rivals Friday. "It happened fast. Tons of schools have been asking about me reclassifying...and I feel like I'm ready for college.
"It starts with coach (Mike) Elko, the type of person he is and how seriously he takes everything, the way he prepares and the way he recruits. Then coach (Collin) Klein, the offensive coordinator, our relationship is outstanding. He reminds me of myself -- just a really strong, faith-based guy I would love to have coaching me."
Hart, still helping CHS defend its state title, will sport his recruiting hat while getting that initial impression of College Station as a verbal commitment.
Hart says the communication with the Aggies increased just as the rumors of Bryce Underwood making his own flip -- from LSU to Michigan -- were picking up. The newest SEC pledge knew of the move being made while finalizing his own plans to reclass. A&M emerged simultaneously.
"The education is great there," Hart said of his new program. "And it's the SEC, I love the SEC and grew up watching the SEC. The platform of being the quarterback at Texas A&M is pretty huge and it's important for me having that big fan base. That's a pretty cool thing about it, too.
"There's an opportunity for me to go and compete, that's all you could ask for. I'm excited to go and meet those guys and have a chance to go compete with them."
Hart plans on learning the Aggie board and aiding with any late touches he can work on with the 2025 class and well beyond.
"I'm gonna get after it." he said. "It's gonna be awesome, I'm excited. I'll be 16 (years old) on a college campus, which will be pretty cool and kind of crazy -- but I'm excited.
"Texas A&M is home. Gig 'Em!"