AggieYell - Bobby Brown heads to LA

A first-team All-SEC selection in 2020, Brown was a bit of a surprise entry into the 2021 draft. Originally, he was projected to be a late-round pick, but after fantastic Pro Day performance, Brown's stock began to climb.

It may have taken a 4.92-second 40-yard dash at 321 pounds to get scouts to pay serious attention, but they should have been anyway. The massive junior had just 22 tackles on the season as he fought consistent double-teams, but still racked up 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He had at least a half-sack in six consecutive appearances, a feat last done by Damontre Moore in 2012.

For his three-year Aggie career, Brown tallied 57 tackles, 10.5 TFL and 6 sacks along with a blocked kick.