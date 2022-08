Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 190 pounds

2021 stats (at Katy High School): 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2022 role: Backup cornerback

Taylor looked good in his first spring with the Aggies, but suffered a knee injury shortly after camp ended. He quickly had surgery and believes he could be back by the end of August, but he will essentially be starting his training camp as the season begins. With the depth the Aggies have at corner, they should be able to bring him along slowly, and he could be a factor later in the year.