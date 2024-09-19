Bowling Green's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Actually, it may sound a bit like what A&M wants to do -- run the ball, run the clock and hit some big plays in the passing game.

Bazelak is no stranger to the SEC or the Aggies, having played A&M when he was at Mizzou in 2021 (A&M's last road win before last weekend). I don't know if that will give him a ton of familiarity with Mike Elko's defense, but it will give him an idea of what to expect speed-wise and when the blitzes are likely to come.

Stewart, the team's leading rusher, did not play against Penn State. Coach Scot Loeffler said Monday that he's playing this weekend, period. Stewart not only ran for 161 yards on just 13 carries against Fordham, but averaged 6.1 yards a carry last year as he tallied 762 yards on the ground. He's a formidable opponent in the backfield.

Bowling Green likes to use their passing game as an extension of the run as well. They run a number of bubble screens and quick slants, so Bazelak can complete a high percentage pass and let the receiver do most of the work. The big receiver in this offense is Malcolm Johnson, who was at Penn State and Auburn before coming to Bowling Green. He has already set career highs in catches and yards, so being the featured receiver is new to him.

When the Falcons look to go deep, they try to do it off of playaction, sucking in the safeties looking for the run. Their best threat may be Fannin, a Mackey Award candidate who tore up Penn State for 11 catches, 137 yards and a touchdown two weekends ago. They like to run him right down the seam, and he's usually too big or fast for a safety.



The Bowling Green offensive line is a veteran group and they've performed well so far. They have not given up a sack and have kept tackles for loss to a minimum. They have not faced a defensive line like the Aggies have, but they will still be a solid challenge.