THE SITUATION

Shadrach Banks grew up under the close eye of his grandmother, who passed away on Aug. 1 a few years ago. One promise the young Banks made to his grandmother was that he'd play Division I football someday ... On Thursday, Banks cashed in on his word. The Rivals100 wide receiver fulfilled his childhood promise to his grandmother by committing to Texas A&M on the anniversary of her death, his personal way to honor her memory. "She passed away a few years ago and I was really close her," Banks, the No. 4-ranked 2021 wide receiver told Rivals. "I just used to go everywhere with her and I would be in her house every weekend. I promised her that I would make it Division I. I feel like one of the promises I made to her was that I would make it here someday ..." Banks held up his end of the bargain with a verbal pledge to the Aggies over LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama. He solidified his decision after a four-day stretch of visits, which included a return stop at The Station on Friday for the annual pool party.

HOW IT UNFOLDED

Banks is one of the most dynamic athletes in the country -- regardless of class -- and his offer sheet reflected as much. At the start of the spring, Banks naturally gravitated toward Texas A&M, Texas Oklahoma and LSU, and he frequented each of those four campuses during the early part of the calendar year. One key area that the Aggies distinguished themselves was outlining his fit in the offense -- as an athlete who could be on the receiving end of passes from multiple positions on the field. Coach Bradley Dale Peveto and Dameyune Craig tag-teamed Banks' recruitment as the area recruiter and position coach, and together they made Banks feel very comfortable with his fit in Aggieland. In contrast, LSU and Oklahoma were two other programs that showed interest in Banks playing receiver. Lincoln Riley spearheaded the Sooners' push and had multiple sit-down conversations with Banks when he was in Norman, but Oklahoma did not receive a visit ahead of his announcement. LSU also had Banks on campus in the spring and twice over the summer, including on the Thursday prior to his commitment. The Sooners and Tigers finished second behind Texas A&M in this one. The Aggies held the advantage in terms of fit on offense and proximity to home. They closed the deal by giving Banks a tour of the newly constructed engineering building, where the receiver will be taking most of his college courses inside.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I'm really cool with the coaches over there ... Coach (Dameyune) Craig and Coach (Bradley Dale) Pev, who recruits my area. Coach Craig, the receivers coach, we have a really good relationship. I talk to at least one of those coaches every two or three weeks. It's a really good relationship and I've been up there a lot. I get attention from a lot of people whenever I go up there, every time I go up there." "When I went up for visits, I got to see the engineering building. It's a new building and it was good to look at. It was like something I had never seen before. I got a tour and all." "I have a good relationship with Coach (Jimbo) Fisher. When I go up there, we talk and it's really good. I've probably talked to him like five times and he always knows when I'm up there." "The coaches were telling me that I can be the person who lines up in the backfield, who can line up in the slot and maybe even in-line with the wideouts. It's something I like -- that they can use me in a lot of different ways."

RIVALS REACTION