BREAKING: Rivals100 WR Shadrach Banks commits to Texas A&M
THE SITUATION
Shadrach Banks grew up under the close eye of his grandmother, who passed away on Aug. 1 a few years ago. One promise the young Banks made to his grandmother was that he'd play Division I football someday ...
On Thursday, Banks cashed in on his word.
The Rivals100 wide receiver fulfilled his childhood promise to his grandmother by committing to Texas A&M on the anniversary of her death, his personal way to honor her memory.
"She passed away a few years ago and I was really close her," Banks, the No. 4-ranked 2021 wide receiver told Rivals. "I just used to go everywhere with her and I would be in her house every weekend. I promised her that I would make it Division I. I feel like one of the promises I made to her was that I would make it here someday ..."
Banks held up his end of the bargain with a verbal pledge to the Aggies over LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama. He solidified his decision after a four-day stretch of visits, which included a return stop at The Station on Friday for the annual pool party.
HOW IT UNFOLDED
Banks is one of the most dynamic athletes in the country -- regardless of class -- and his offer sheet reflected as much.
At the start of the spring, Banks naturally gravitated toward Texas A&M, Texas Oklahoma and LSU, and he frequented each of those four campuses during the early part of the calendar year. One key area that the Aggies distinguished themselves was outlining his fit in the offense -- as an athlete who could be on the receiving end of passes from multiple positions on the field.
Coach Bradley Dale Peveto and Dameyune Craig tag-teamed Banks' recruitment as the area recruiter and position coach, and together they made Banks feel very comfortable with his fit in Aggieland.
In contrast, LSU and Oklahoma were two other programs that showed interest in Banks playing receiver. Lincoln Riley spearheaded the Sooners' push and had multiple sit-down conversations with Banks when he was in Norman, but Oklahoma did not receive a visit ahead of his announcement. LSU also had Banks on campus in the spring and twice over the summer, including on the Thursday prior to his commitment.
The Sooners and Tigers finished second behind Texas A&M in this one.
The Aggies held the advantage in terms of fit on offense and proximity to home. They closed the deal by giving Banks a tour of the newly constructed engineering building, where the receiver will be taking most of his college courses inside.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I'm really cool with the coaches over there ... Coach (Dameyune) Craig and Coach (Bradley Dale) Pev, who recruits my area. Coach Craig, the receivers coach, we have a really good relationship. I talk to at least one of those coaches every two or three weeks. It's a really good relationship and I've been up there a lot. I get attention from a lot of people whenever I go up there, every time I go up there."
"When I went up for visits, I got to see the engineering building. It's a new building and it was good to look at. It was like something I had never seen before. I got a tour and all."
"I have a good relationship with Coach (Jimbo) Fisher. When I go up there, we talk and it's really good. I've probably talked to him like five times and he always knows when I'm up there."
"The coaches were telling me that I can be the person who lines up in the backfield, who can line up in the slot and maybe even in-line with the wideouts. It's something I like -- that they can use me in a lot of different ways."
RIVALS REACTION
Banks is a physical freak when it comes to the slot receiver position, where is he a bonafide playmaker and home-run threat every time he touches the rock.
As a sophomore for North Shore in 2018, Banks amassed 1,300 yards on 60 receptions and 17 touchdown catches and 18 total trips to the end zone, breaking three school receiving records -- for yards, catches and touchdown catches in a single season -- as well as corralling an 80-yard touchdown in a Class 6A UIL State Football Championship Game, good for the longest touchdown in history that setting.
Banks is a not your typical downfield burner but does possess top-end speed. He has recorded an 11.3-second 200-meter dash. That speed translates to his running style, where he's a monster after the catch and in the open field. He's elusive and has excellent field vision to trick up defenders. Banks has excellent footwork, which is usually on display on any given play with the ball in his hands, and he's got the ability to make defenders miss, jump around or over them, or merely stiff-arm. He's enormously difficult to tackle in the open field and is very similar to LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase in that capacity.
There is no limitations on where Banks can succeed. He can house a wide receiver screen, a slant or stretch the field vertically. He has strong hands and is a tough receiver that makes catches in the middle of the field and absorbs the hit from opposing safeties over the top. He also possesses uncanny athleticism to battle for 50-50 balls in the red zone and often wins in those situations.
Jimbo Fisher is going to have a field day outlining different ways to involve Banks in the offense, whether it's as a runner, a pass-catcher or a weapon who lines up all over formations. The Rivals100 wide receiver has the ability to be an absolute difference-maker for the Aggies in the near future.