Brian George returns with something to prove









Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

2021 stats: 10 tackles in 5 games (4 starts)

Projected 2022 role: Backup cornerback

The Aggies have a ton of talent at corner this year, and that’s a reality George will have to face as he fights to get his starting job back. Hampered by injuries early in the year, he was done by mid-year and replaced by Tyreek Chappell, who proved to be up to the challenge. George came in with high hopes and has shown flashes of quality play, but he’ll need more than that to start. But, as it stands, he could be one of many good corners who rotate for A&M this season.



