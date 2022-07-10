 AggieYell - Brian George returns with something to prove
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-10 18:06:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Brian George returns with something to prove

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com’s series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at cornerback Brian George.

Brian George will have to fight to get his starting job back.
Brian George will have to fight to get his starting job back.



Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

2021 stats: 10 tackles in 5 games (4 starts)

Projected 2022 role: Backup cornerback

The Aggies have a ton of talent at corner this year, and that’s a reality George will have to face as he fights to get his starting job back. Hampered by injuries early in the year, he was done by mid-year and replaced by Tyreek Chappell, who proved to be up to the challenge. George came in with high hopes and has shown flashes of quality play, but he’ll need more than that to start. But, as it stands, he could be one of many good corners who rotate for A&M this season.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}