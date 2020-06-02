AggieYell.com continues its season preview of the 2020 Aggie football team with a look at the defensive tackles.

Bobby Brown enters his junior season as an established force.

Returning players (projected starters in bold)

Junior Bobby Brown Senior Jayden Peevy Redshirt junior Josh Rogers Redshirt freshman Adarious Jones Redshirt freshman Derek Hunter

Players lost

Justin Madubuike (3rd round pick by the Baltimore Ravens)

New arrivals

Jobs up for grabs

The two backup jobs behind Brown and Peevy are wide open. Rogers and Jones played the most last year, but Hunter has gotten bigger and stronger and the three freshmen bring a lot of talent.

Mr. Intrigue

Peevy has played extremely well in limited opportunities the past several years, racking up 34 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season. If he can play at that level as a starter, he'll be one of the top tackles in the SEC.

The spotlight's on...

Rogers, Jones and Jackson, for different reasons. Rogers may be facing his last real shot at serious playing time, with younger talent building up behind him. Jones played well early last year before he got hurt, but can he hold off the other competitors to stay in the rotation? Jackson was one of the most talented defensive tackles in the 2020 class, but wasn't consistent in his senior season. Can he put it together all the time at A&M? If he can, he could be in the rotation right off the bat.

Unit breakdown

2020 Texas A&M defensive tackles (* means redshirt) Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Peevy Brown Jones* Rogers Hunter* Jackson Raikes Walker

Join AY today and get FREE premium access until September!