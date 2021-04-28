AggieYell - Buckley, Tucker enter transfer portal

Buckley, a 4-star out of Cedar Hill, burst onto the scene in a big way as a freshman, with 17 catches for 282 yards and 3 TD while averaging 16.6 yards per catch. He began 2018 as a starter, but saw his playing time fall off later in the season as Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers emerged. He caught 34 passes for 474 yards, but only 1 score.

Buckley's playing time plummeted in 2019 after starting early in the season before he was passed up by Ainias Smith. He caught just 11 passes for 121 yards and no touchdowns.

A chance at a rebound season in 2020 evaporated during the summer, when he tore his ACL. Buckley was able to suit up for, but did not play in, the Orange Bowl. Back to 100% for spring practice, he played for the Maroon team Saturday but did not make a catch.

Buckley ends his Aggie career with 62 catches for 877 yards and 4 TD.



