 AggieYell - Buckley, Tucker enter transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-28 17:10:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Buckley, Tucker enter transfer portal

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Two of Texas A&M's final members of the 2017 class will not suit up for the Aggies in 2020, opting instead to transfer.

After missing last season with a torn ACL, Camron Buckley has decided to transfer.
After missing last season with a torn ACL, Camron Buckley has decided to transfer.

Buckley, a 4-star out of Cedar Hill, burst onto the scene in a big way as a freshman, with 17 catches for 282 yards and 3 TD while averaging 16.6 yards per catch. He began 2018 as a starter, but saw his playing time fall off later in the season as Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers emerged. He caught 34 passes for 474 yards, but only 1 score.

Buckley's playing time plummeted in 2019 after starting early in the season before he was passed up by Ainias Smith. He caught just 11 passes for 121 yards and no touchdowns.

A chance at a rebound season in 2020 evaporated during the summer, when he tore his ACL. Buckley was able to suit up for, but did not play in, the Orange Bowl. Back to 100% for spring practice, he played for the Maroon team Saturday but did not make a catch.

Buckley ends his Aggie career with 62 catches for 877 yards and 4 TD.


Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UbyBteSBmYW1pbHkgdGhhbmsgeW91IGZvciBhbGwgeW91ciBzdXBw b3J0ICZhbXA7IGxvdmUuIDxicj48YnI+SSBoYXZlIGVuam95ZWQgbXkgNCB5 ZWFycyBhcyBhbiBBZ2dpZSBidXQgYWZ0ZXIgY2FyZWZ1bCBjb25zaWRlcmF0 aW9uIEkgaGF2ZSBkZWNpZGVkIHRvIGVudGVyIHRoZSB0cmFuc2ZlciBwb3J0 YWwgYXMgYSBncmFkdWF0ZSB0cmFuc2Zlci4gSSBhbSB3YWxraW5nIGJ5IGZh aXRoIGFuZCB0cnVzdGluZyBHb2Twn5mP8J+PvSBUaGUgUmV0dXJuIG9mIEhv dWRpbmkgQ29udGludWVzIPCfkpogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lM ZlRBdDh1WFMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95TGZUQXQ4dVhTPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IENhbXJvbiBCdWNrbGV5IOKcqCAoQENBTURBSE9VRElOSSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQU1EQUhPVURJTkkvc3RhdHVz LzEzODc0OTU2Mzk3Nzc0MzU2NDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgMjgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Tucker wasn't on the spring roster and hasn't been a factor in two years. Like Buckley, Tucker's A&M career started off with a bang, He started seven games in 2017 and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after he had 14 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown against Ole Miss. He started at the beginning of the 2018 season, but was passed up by Larry Pryor on the depth chart by mid-season after struggling against the pass. He played in just four games in 2019 before deciding to sit out to preserve his redshirt, then opted out of the 2020 season.

Both players will leave A&M with their diplomas and will be graduate transfers.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFua3MgJmFtcDsgR2lnRW0h8J+RjfCfj77inIzwn4++IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84bHFsUU5weTZnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v OGxxbFFOcHk2ZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDimqHvuI9NSVNUQeKaoe+4jyAo QERlcnJpY2tUdWNrZXIxOSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9EZXJyaWNrVHVja2VyMTkvc3RhdHVzLzEzODc1MjUyMjE5NzcwNTExMzc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Analysis

What do these moves mean for the Aggies? Not much, really. Having Buckley around would have been a definite plus, because A&M needs experienced receivers. But there didn't seem to be a real place for him in the rotation, with reports of a strong spring from Demond Demas and good performances from Devin Price and Moose Muhammad in the spring game. With Caleb Chapman back in the fall and Chase Lane, Ainias Smith and Hezekiah Jones established, it wasn't going to be easy for Buckley to get a ton of snaps.

Tucker wasn't even with the program after opting out last summer. He was buried on the depth chart at that point and that wasn't going to change if he'd stuck around. With Demani Richardson, Leon O'Neal, Keldrick Carper and Antonio Johnson, the Aggies are much stronger at safety than they were when Tucker arrived in 2017.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}