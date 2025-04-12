Bucky, Aggies Get First Transfer

North Alabama point guard Jacari Lane announced Saturday afternoon that he would be transferring to A&M for his senior season, joining sophomore Chris McDermott and incoming freshman guard Jeremiah Green as part of the Aggie roster.

Lane is coming off of an outstanding season with the Lions, averaging 17.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He shot 42.3% from the field and also made 40.6% of his 175 3-point attempts and made nearly 80% of his free throws.

Lane has picked several awards during his time at North Alabama. He was the Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year in 2022-23, then was first team All-ASUN in 2023-24 as he averaged 14.7 PPG. He was first team All-ASUN again this year, as he was second in the league in scoring.

The 6-foot, 178-pound Lane was the leader of a North Alabama team that had a 24-11 record and won the regular season conference title.