AggieYell - Buddy Johnson announces he's turning pro

A team captain and one of the most respected members of the team, Johnson announced his intentions on social media. He said after A&M's victory over North Carolina that he had made no firm decisions and would have to pray about it, but it was expected that he would turn pro.

Johnson led the Aggies in tackles each of the past two seasons, but his play stepped up several notches in 2020. He racked up 86 tackles, led the the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and was tied for second on the team with 4 sacks. He also led the Aggies with two forced fumbles, and returned an interception for a touchdown against LSU. He capped his Aggie career with a stellar Orange Bowl, picking up 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

For his career, Johnson tallied 210 tackles, 24.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions. He also scored two touchdowns, with the other coming in 2019's win at Ole Miss.



