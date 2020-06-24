AggieYell - Buddy leads the way at middle linebacker

Buddy leads the way at middle linebacker
AggieYell.com's preseason breakdown of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by position group continues with a look the middle linebackers.
Returning players (projected starter in bold)
Senior Buddy Johnson
Redshirt senior Aaron Hansford
Redshirt freshman K'Shun Brown
New arrivals
Jobs up for grabs
Johnson is entrenched as the starter, but there could be a competition for the backup job. Hansford was primarily a pass rusher last year, but could see his role expand. Or someone like Doyle could push him for playing time.
Mr. Intrigue
Hansford. Considering his hadn't played defense in four years and was coming off a severe knee injury that cost him all of 2018, his 2019 campaign (15 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks) was an unqualified success. Now, that Aggies would like to see him do a lot more. He's got great size at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, and showed some very good instincts last season. If he steps up his game, the linebacker corps could be truly dangerous.
The spotlight's on...
Johnson. He's the returning starter, a veteran presence and someone who make a huge difference with a big senior season. He was up and down in 2019, but there's plenty of reason for optimism. If he's a steady influence in the middle of the defense, it would make a big difference.
Unit breakdown
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomore
|Freshman
|
Johnson
|
Brown*
|
Hansford*
|
Doyle
