Buzz discusses challenges posed by Yale

"I think they're good at a lot of things," he said Wednesday. "I think I they're one of six teams in the country that have only lost one game in 2025. Regardless of league, to have that success, there's a lot of good things that they do, not just one."

Williams noted that, like the fourth-seeded Aggies, Yale places a premium on defense and rebounding. The Bulldogs are 18th in the nation in defensive rebounding, while A&M is first in offensive rebounding. But Yale's ability to shoot the basketball stood out in film study.

"Offensively, I think that their plan is fairly succinct. No. 2 (Bez Mbeng) is three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He was the MVP of the Ivy League, is a power forward guard, plays with a high motor," Williams said. "Forty-two (Nick Townsend) is the point guard when 2 doesn't have it. Both of those guys, 2 and 42, play with a really high usage rate."

The Bulldogs shot nearly 39% from 3-point range, in no small part due to leading scorer John Poulakidas, who hit nearly 41% of his 3-point attempts en route to averaging 19.2 points per game.

"Four is as good a shot maker as there is in the country. As you know, their team is top 10 in the country in three-point field goal percentage, not because they shoot a lot of them, but they make a very high percentage, and not exclusively is it because of 4, but a big part of it is because of 4," Williams said.

The Aggies have been warned not to overlook Yale, as they have a history of knocking off SEC teams in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Just 362 days ago, the Bulldogs, then a 13 seed, beat fourth-seeded Auburn 78-76.

"I think since the pandemic, Yale has been to the postseason every year. This is their second year of going to the NCAA Tournament. The year before I think they played in the NIT against Vanderbilt, and the year before that, they were in the NCAA Tournament," Williams said. "As it relates to this game and the success Yale has had, I think we've done a good job conveying that thus far."