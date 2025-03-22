Buzz discusses quick prep for Michigan

The Wolverines have a huge front line with 7-foot-1 Vadislav Goldin and 7-footer Danny Wolf, who combined for 25 points and 18 rebounds in Michigan’s 68-65 win over UC-San Diego Thursday night.

“Their style of play is very unique. Not just the pace, not just the volume of threes, but how they score,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said Friday. “The two tallest guys on the team shoot over 50% of their free throws. You rarely ever see that … You can tell there's a lot of uniqueness in how they play. There's some FIBA, some European sort of stuff.”

The Aggies (23-10, 11-7 SEC) know that the Wolverines ( are more than just Goldin and Wolf, even if they’re learning on the fly. But they do have a number of common opponents: Wake Forest, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Purdue, Oregon and Ohio State. The Aggies went 6-1 in those games, losing to Oregon; Michigan lost to Wake Forest (72-70), Arkansas (89-87), OU (87-86) and Purdue (91-64). They also beat Oregon 80-76 and beat Purdue two other times, including once in the Big Ten Tournament.

“I think I was caught off guard when I got back to the hotel. I knew we played a lot of Big Ten opponents, but I didn't know they had also played SEC opponents. I didn't know it was going to be six teams,” Williams said.

Williams and the Aggies are somewhat familiar with Michigan coach Dusty May and Goldin from their time at Florida Atlantic, as the teams played each other in November 2023 at the Walt Disney Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla. The 19th-ranked Owls beat the 12th-ranked Aggies 96-89, who were short-handed without forward Henry Coleman and guard Boots Radford for most of the game. Guard Wade Taylor scored 35 points in that game, while Goldin scored 10.

“I can't say if what they did at Florida Atlantic is what they're doing now. Obviously (Goldin) was there,” Williams said. “I do think that how they utilize 50 is the same, but I don't know that it's their exact style on either end.”

A&M has some familiarity with other players on the Michigan roster from previous spots.

“We’re somewhat familiar with their personnel. We played Florida Atlantic last year. I remember 50. We played Auburn last year, so I remember 3 (guard Tre Donaldson),” Williams said. “In studying Yale, I remember number 1 (Wolf). Then number 11 (guard Roddy Gayle Jr.), we played Ohio State last year.”

Playing in the thin air of Denver is tough on any team, but it might give the Aggies an advantage Saturday. All five of Michigan’s starters average more than 26 minutes per game of playing time; Wolf and Donaldson average more than 30. Saturday’s game will also be their fifth game in nine days, while the Aggies will be playing just their second game during that timespan. Williams, for his part, discounted the idea that Michigan might be on fumes.

“Is elevation, once you've been somewhere 72 hours of altitude, does that still affect the oxygen to your blood from a scientific standpoint? I'm not sure,” he said. “I think some of the elements that you could potentially apply in regular season, I think some of that goes away. Everybody understands when you get to this point that if you don't win, it's over.”