Buzz's first SEC slate unveiled

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
@mbpRivals
Publisher

The SEC basketball schedule for 2019-20 is out, and Buzz Williams' first Aggie team will have some tough opponents to face at Reed Arena.

Buzz Willliams' Aggies will face off with Kentucky and Florida at home.

The Aggies already had their non-conference schedule set, including a matchup in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge and a trip to the Orlando Invitational, where they could match up with USC, Maryland, Davidson, Harvard, Temple, Fairfield and Williams' former school, Marquette. On Wednesday, they found out which SEC foes they'll play at home and which they'll see on the road, even if dates have yet to be set.

Home opponents

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

LSU

Kentucky

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Road opponents

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

LSU

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

