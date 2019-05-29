Buzz's first SEC slate unveiled
The SEC basketball schedule for 2019-20 is out, and Buzz Williams' first Aggie team will have some tough opponents to face at Reed Arena.
The Aggies already had their non-conference schedule set, including a matchup in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge and a trip to the Orlando Invitational, where they could match up with USC, Maryland, Davidson, Harvard, Temple, Fairfield and Williams' former school, Marquette. On Wednesday, they found out which SEC foes they'll play at home and which they'll see on the road, even if dates have yet to be set.
Home opponents
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
LSU
Kentucky
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Missouri
South Carolina
Road opponents
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Georgia
LSU
Missouri
South Carolina
Tennessee
Vanderbilt