AggieYell - Bye week review: Defensive line

The biggest stat that the defensive line can point to isn't on the top list and has to be shared, but it's still impressive: 77.5 yards allowed on the ground, and that's after Alabama and Florida. The Aggies have outgained every opponent so far on the ground, and the run defense has improved week to week. It's going to be hard to top holding Mississippi State to -2 yards rushing, but the defensive front should get a lot of credit for their work so far in this department.

The pass rush hasn't been as good. Clemons has been the only one to consistently get to the quarterback, though Leal leads the team in hurries. Leal, Johnson and Peevy all picked up their first sacks of the year against the hapless Mississippi State offensive line, so it remains to be seen what they will do against improved competition.

The coaches raved about Micheal Clemons during the preseason and he's lived up to the billing so far this season. He leads the team in sacks and is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss. He's been bigger, stronger and faster this year and has become what the Aggies hoped he'd be.

Leal is on his way to All-American status as he continues to develop into a force. He's a 290-pound defensive end with the size of a tackle and the speed to rush the passer as an end. He leads the team in hurries and tackles for loss is developing into a dangerous pass rusher. He's learned some good secondary moves, including a very nasty spin move that led to his sack of K.J. Costello last weekend. He's really good already and is just getting started.

After a bad game against Alabama, Peevy has rebounded with two great performances against Florida and Mississippi State. He led the linemen in tackles against Florida and was the SEC defensive lineman of the week after a sack and fumble recovery against Mississippi State. He filled the stat sheet in limited snaps last year and hasn't disappointed so far as a starter.

Even though he didn't play last weekend, Brown has done a lot in three games. He is on pace to obliterate his personal bests for tackles (21, last year) and already has the first full sack of his career. Last year, teams threw double teams at Brown and Justin Madubuike beat them; this year, Peevy is -- and Brown is doing it himself.

As good as Brown has been, his backup hasn't been far behind him. A true freshman, McKinnley Jackson has already established himself as an impact player. Jackson had a half-sack in his first career game and controlled the middle all day against Mississippi State in his first ever start. The Aggies needed someone to step up to help them establish a solid rotation at defensive tackle, and Jackson has done it. He is a likely freshman All-SEC selection if he stays healthy. Add in Derick Hunter, who has been pretty solid in limited snaps, and the tackles are in good shape.

The pass rushers have been the disappointment. Tyree Johnson has been ok and got his first half-sack last weekend, but the Aggies were certainly expecting more. While he'll still get playing time, Jeremiah Martin may have trouble justifying any. He has one tackle and hasn't scratched the stat sheet since week one. That's not going to hack it, and If someone like Donell Harris is ready, he may get the nod against Arkansas in passing situations.

The front has been as good as expected and maybe better. They've held their own against very good opposition, especially against the run. But the lack of a consistent pass rush stings.