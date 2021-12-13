Calzada decides to transfer

Calzada, the backup the past two seasons, was thrust into the starting role when Haynes King broke his leg early in week 2 against Colorado. He struggled mightily in losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, then stunned the world with his performance against the Crimson Tide. He went 21-31 for 285 yards and 3 TD and just 1 interception as he outdueled Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. He shook off a knee injury thrown on the game-typing touchdown pass to Ainias Smith to engineer a winning drive that ended with Seth Small's 28-yard field goal with no time on the clock.

But besides the Alabama game, Calzada's numbers were pedestrian. The rifle-armed quarterback repeatedly impressed with his arm strength and made some big plays, but consistency remained elusive. For the season, the redshirt sophomore completed just 56.2% of his passes (187-327) for 2,189 yards, 19 TD and 7 INT.

The timing of Calzada's decision is surprising, as he will not take part in A&M's Gator Bowl matchup against Wake Forest. But AggieYell.com was told over the weekend that a departure was very possible, considering the return of King no later than spring practice and the arrival of 4-star Conner Weigman, the top dual-threat quarterback in the nation according to Rivals.com, at the midterm.

Coach Jimbo Fisher said two weeks ago that King's playing in the Gator Bowl was unlikely, but Calzada's departure may have altered that thinking. Otherwise, true freshman walkon Blake Bost would get the start. Bost has thrown just 7 passes on the season, completing 2 for 18 yards and an interception.