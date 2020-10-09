AggieYell - Can A&M's defense slow down the Kyles?

AggieYell.com's look at the game between No. 21 Texas A&M and No. 4 Florida (11 a.m., ESPN) continues with a breakdown of the matchup between the Gators offense and the Aggie defense.

Kyle Pitts has been a monster this year.

Florida depth chart

QB: #11 Kyle Trask (RS-Sr.; 6-5, 240; ProFootballFocus score of 85.7) #5, Emory Jones (RS-So.; 6-2, 210; PFF score of 61.7) RB: #20, Malik Davis (RS-Jr.; 5-10, 205; PFF score of 67.8) OR #27, Dameon Pierce (Jr.; 5-10, 215; PFF score of 76.5) TE: #84, Kyle Pitts (Jr.; 6-6, 240; PFF score of 95.6) #88 Kemore Gamble (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 248; PFF score of 43.8) WR: #15, Jacob Copeland (RS-So.; 6, 203; PFF score of 61) #89, Justin Shorter (RS-So.; 6-5, 225; PFF score of 58.5) WR: #8, Trevon Grimes (Sr.; 6-4, 218; PFF score of 62.9) #3, Xzavier Henderson (Fr.; 6-4, 191; PFF score of 58.9) WR: #1, Kadarius Toney (Sr.; 6, 193; PFF score of 78.9) #80, Trent Whittemore (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 208; PFF score of 71.5)



LT: #72, Stone Forsythe (RS-Sr.; 6-9, 312; PFF score of 65.7) #75, T.J. Moore (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 300; n/a) LG: #76, Richard Gouraige (RS-So.; 6-5, 316; PFF score of 65.6) #62, Griffin McDowell (RS-So.; 6-5, 300; n/a) C: #61, Brett Heggie (RS-Sr.; 6-5, 321; PFF score of 58.5) #65, Kingsley Eguakun (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 322; n/a) RG: #51, Stewart Reese (RS-Sr.; 6-6, 350; PFF score of 50.9) #78, Josh Braun (Fr.; 6-6, 340; n/a) RT: 56, Jean DeLance (RS-Sr.; 6-5, 316; PFF score of 55.2) #70, Michael Tarquin (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 312; n/a)

A&M depth chart

Micheal Clemons has been a force so far.

DE: #2, Micheal Clemons (RS-Sr.; 6-5, 270; PFF score of 69.9) #15, Jeremiah Martin (Jr.; 6-5, 262; PFF score of 56.7) DT: #92, Jayden Peevy (Sr.; 6-6, 295; PFF score of 57.4) #6, Derick Hunter (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 310; PFF score of 63.6) DT: #5, Bobby Brown (Jr.; 6-4, 325; PFF score of 57.6) #35, McKinnley Jackson (Fr.; 6-2, 335; 48.7) DE: #8, DeMarvin Leal (So.; 6-4, 290; PFF score of 66.6) #3, Tyree Johnson (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 240; PFF score of 67.2)

WLB: #33, Aaron Hansford (RS-Sr.; 6-3, 245; PFF score of 65) #32, Andre White (So.; 6-3, 225; PFF score of 41.2) MLB: #1, Buddy Johnson (Sr.; 6-2, 230; PFF score of 62.5) #24, Chris Russell (So.; 6-2, 240; PFF score of 52.4)

Nickel: #4, Erick Young (So.; 6-1, 205; PFF score of 64.4) #7, Devin Morris (RS-Jr.; 6-1, 202; PFF score of 59.1) CB: #10, Myles Jones (Sr.; 6-4, 185; PFF score of 57.3) #16, Brian George (Jr.; 6-2, 190; 62.4) S: #26, Demani Richardson (So.; 6-1, 216; PFF score of 75.5) #13, Brian Williams (So.; 6-1, 210; PFF score of 60) S: #9, Leon O'Neal Jr. (Jr.; 6-1, 210; PFF score of 57) #14, Keldrick Carper (Sr.; 6-2, 195; PFF score of 52.2) CB: #17, Jaylon Jones (Fr.; 6-2, 205; PFF score of 52.1) #11, Travon Fuller (RS-Sr.; 6-1, 180; PFF score of 27.6)

Injury update

Florida: has not announced any injuries and has no opt-outs. Texas A&M: Nickel Erick Young (arm) is doubtful; LB Anthony Hines, CB Elijah Blades, S Clifford Chattman and S Derrick Tucker have opted out.

Florida stats

Manvel's Kyle Trask has been outstanding in 2020.

Rushing: Pierce, 18 carries for 105 yards (5.8 YPC), 1 TD Davis, 11 carries, 58 yards (5.3 YPC) Passing: Trask, 51-71 (71.8%), 684 yards, 10 TD, 1 INT Jones, 1-3, 30 yards, 1 INT Receiving: Pitts, 12 catches, 227 yards (18.6 YPC), 6 TD Toney, 11 catches, 145 yards (13.2 YPC), 2 TD

A&M statistical leaders

DeMarvin Leal is developing into an All_SEC player.

Tackles; Buddy Johnson, 19 Hansford, 12 O'Neal, 11 Tackles for loss: Clemons, 2.5 Leal and O'Neal, 2 Sacks: Clemons, 2.5 Jackson, .5 Interceptions: Three with 1 Passes broken up: Six with 1

Florida by the numbers

Rushing offense: 138 YPG (49th nationally, 6th SEC) Passing offense: 357 YPG (7th nationally, 4th SEC) Total offense: 495 YPG (13th nationally, 3rd SEC) Scoring offense: 44.5 PPG (4th nationally, 2nd SEC) First downs: 50 (47th nationally, 3rd SEC) 3rd down conversions: 52.6% (13th nationally, 4th SEC) Red zone offense: 100% (4th nationally, 1st SEC) Sacks allowed: 3 (22nd nationally, 2nd SEC) Penalties: 8 (5th nationally, 1st SEC) Penalty yards: 84 yards (14th nationally, 7th SEC) Team turnovers: 3 (20th nationally, 5th SEC) Turnover +/-: -1 (52nd nationally, 9th SEC)

A&M by the numbers

Rushing defense: 107 YPG (22nd nationally, 7th SEC) Passing defense: 292.5 YPG (58th nationally, 10th SEC) Total defense: 399.5 YPG (38th nationally, 8th SEC) Scoring defense: 32 PPG (54th nationally, 10th SEC) First downs allowed: 39 (13th nationally, 3rd SEC) 3rd down conversion defense: 44.4% (46th nationally, 7th SEC) Red zone defense: 85.7% (38th nationally, 9th SEC) Penalties: 15 (31st nationally, 12th SEC) Penalty yards: 108 yards (23rd nationally, 12th SEC) Turnovers forced: 3 (41st nationally, 7th SEC) Turnover +/-: -2 (49th nationally, 12th SEC)

What Florida wants to do

We know Dan Mullen's offense from his days at Mississippi State. He runs a lot of RPO (run-pass option), but in this case, it's more pass-run. Trask doesn't run nearly as much as Dak Prescott, and with reason. He's not nearly as good of a runner and is a far superior passer at this respective point in their careers. Trask gets the ball out quickly. He makes a couple of quick reads and the ball comes out. Florida runs a lot of very quick outs and slants to make things simpler, then they'll run playaction and hit you over the top. Pitts, of course, is the top target. He's already got 6 touchdown catches, so he'll be the guy in the red zone. At 6-6 and with wide receiver speed, he's a matchup nightmare. He can stretch the field in the slot or body defensive backs for jump balls. Florida's wideouts are extremely quick, but with the exception of Grimes, not that big. The Gators want to get them the ball on the run and let them make plays with their feet. They were very effective in that respect against South Carolina. The running game has been secondary this year, and why not? Trask is completing nearly 80% of his passes. When they do run, it's off normally smoke draws or other looks off of the RPO. The Aggies will have to watch closely, but Trask can very quickly pull the ball and hit a cutting receiver. He does so very effectively. Florida's backs have run fairly well so far, but they haven't gotten a whole lot of carries. The Gators are going to go with tempo, try to RPO you to death and protect Trask behind a massive offensive line. They have possibly the nation's best player in Pitts and other receivers who can lull you to sleep with short passes and then jump you deep when you try to jump a route. They've been very potent so far.

How A&M may try to counter