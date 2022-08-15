Can A&M's veteran wideouts hold off talented youngsters?

The Aggies went from having a fairly experienced but under-performing receiver group to a very different-looking bunch in the offseason. Talented but frequently injured Caleb Chapman decided to play his final season at Oregon, and former 5-star Demond Demas has also left (though not of his choosing). Hezekiah Jones, who has dealt with repeated serious injuries, finally retired.

And, just like that, the Aggies were down two of their three presumptive starters and a key reserve for 2022. And the revamp was on.

Smith is the only certainty to start, but Lane and Stewart have consistently been with the first team. Thomas, Marshall and Price have all worked with the second team, and Muhammad seems certain to play a lot in some capacity. In Smith's absence this summer with minor injuries, Brown has taken a lot of first team snaps.



