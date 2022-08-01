Can Anthony Lucas build on a strong spring?

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds

2021 stats (at Scottsdale, Ariz. Chaparral High School): 64 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive end

Lucas was one of 11 true freshman to arrive at the midterm and he made his presence felt in a hurry, racking up a pair of sacks in the Maroon & White Game and generally being a disruptive force up front. While the Aggies likely have their starters at defensive end, the lineup behind them is still a question mark. After his performance in the spring, it would not be a shock at all if Lucas finds his way onto the field quite a bit in his freshman season.