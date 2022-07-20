Can Elijah Jeudy crack the D-line rotation?

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 295 pounds

2021 stats: 1 tackle in 1 game; redshirted

Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive end

The Aggies envisioned Jeudy as a big defensive end, and after a season of adjustment, he's got the opportunity to show he can handle the role. Even though he's only played in one game, he's still got more experience at the college level than most of his peers. A 4-star himself, he's got talent -- it's just a matter of showing it with such heavy competition at the position.