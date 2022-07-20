Can Elijah Jeudy crack the D-line rotation?
AggieYell.com’s series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 295 pounds
2021 stats: 1 tackle in 1 game; redshirted
Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive end
The Aggies envisioned Jeudy as a big defensive end, and after a season of adjustment, he's got the opportunity to show he can handle the role. Even though he's only played in one game, he's still got more experience at the college level than most of his peers. A 4-star himself, he's got talent -- it's just a matter of showing it with such heavy competition at the position.