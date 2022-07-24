Can Jaylon Jones hold onto his starting job?

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

2021 stats: 35 tackles, team-high 2 INT, 6 passes defensed in 12 games (all starts)

Projected 2022 role: In the cornerback rotation

After an excellent freshman season, Jones started off strong in 2021 but wore down as the season went on. Still, he never complained and fought his way through injuries -- which kept him out all spring -- because his team, short of corners, needed him.

Now fully healthy, Jones is an established veteran and part of a very deep corner group -- basically the opposite of last year. As a result, he may not start, and certainly won't play as many snaps, but could be more effective. All the same, he should be a key part of a very good secondary.