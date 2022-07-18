Can Kenyon Jackson help a new look wideout corps?
AggieYell.com’s series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at wide receiver Kenyon Jackson.
Class: Redshirt junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 195 pounds
2021 stats: No stats in 5 games (one start)
Projected 2022 role: Backup wide receiver
Jackson still doesn't have a catch in three seasons, but played more late last year. Now that Demond Demas and Caleb Chapman are gone, the Aggies need a tall wideout who can go get the football. Jackson has the height, but he hasn't shown the rest yet. If he can show something this summer, he will likely have a shot at getting back on the field this fall.