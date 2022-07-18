 AggieYell - Can Kenyon Jackson help a new look wideout corps?
Can Kenyon Jackson help a new look wideout corps?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com’s series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at wide receiver Kenyon Jackson.

Kenyon Jackson's height continues to make him an intriguing prospect.
Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 195 pounds

2021 stats: No stats in 5 games (one start)

Projected 2022 role: Backup wide receiver

Jackson still doesn't have a catch in three seasons, but played more late last year. Now that Demond Demas and Caleb Chapman are gone, the Aggies need a tall wideout who can go get the football. Jackson has the height, but he hasn't shown the rest yet. If he can show something this summer, he will likely have a shot at getting back on the field this fall.

