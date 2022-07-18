Can Kenyon Jackson help a new look wideout corps?

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 195 pounds

2021 stats: No stats in 5 games (one start)

Projected 2022 role: Backup wide receiver

Jackson still doesn't have a catch in three seasons, but played more late last year. Now that Demond Demas and Caleb Chapman are gone, the Aggies need a tall wideout who can go get the football. Jackson has the height, but he hasn't shown the rest yet. If he can show something this summer, he will likely have a shot at getting back on the field this fall.