Can Le'Veon Moss break through in a crowded backfield?
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at running back Le'Veon Moss.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6 foot, 190 pounds
2021 stats (at Baton Rouge, La., Istrouma High School): 51 carries, 400 yards, 7 TD; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Amour All-American
Projected 2022 role: Backup running back
For a while last summer, it looked like A&M might go without a running back in the 2022 class. Then Moss de-committed from Alabama and the Aggies were on him immediately. The picked up a physical back with impressive speed and a solid frame. He should be a contributor, but the question is, when? With Devon Achane, Amari Daniels and LJ Johnson already on campus, he'll have his hands full to get playing time this year. But moving forward? Look out.