 AggieYell - Can Le'Veon Moss break through in a crowded backfield?
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-06 19:05:08 -0500') }} football

Can Le'Veon Moss break through in a crowded backfield?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at running back Le'Veon Moss.

Le'Veon Moss was one of a bunch of Aggies to be Under Armour All-Americans.
Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 190 pounds

2021 stats (at Baton Rouge, La., Istrouma High School): 51 carries, 400 yards, 7 TD; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Amour All-American

Projected 2022 role: Backup running back

For a while last summer, it looked like A&M might go without a running back in the 2022 class. Then Moss de-committed from Alabama and the Aggies were on him immediately. The picked up a physical back with impressive speed and a solid frame. He should be a contributor, but the question is, when? With Devon Achane, Amari Daniels and LJ Johnson already on campus, he'll have his hands full to get playing time this year. But moving forward? Look out.

{{ article.author_name }}