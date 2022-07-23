Can LJ Johnson make an impact this fall?

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 205 pounds

2021 stats: 21 carries, 76 yards in 4 games

Projected 2022 role: Backup running back

We're only a year removed from Johnson being the number two running back in the nation, with 40 total offers. He struggled last year, lacking the burst that he had in high school. It looked like he had it back this spring, then suffered an injury that caused him to miss the majority of practices and the spring game. In the meantime, Amari Daniels was highly impressive. Johnson will certainly play this season, but he'll need a big summer if he's to be the primary backup to Devon Achane this fall.