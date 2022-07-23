Can LJ Johnson make an impact this fall?
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at running back LJ Johnson.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 205 pounds
2021 stats: 21 carries, 76 yards in 4 games
Projected 2022 role: Backup running back
We're only a year removed from Johnson being the number two running back in the nation, with 40 total offers. He struggled last year, lacking the burst that he had in high school. It looked like he had it back this spring, then suffered an injury that caused him to miss the majority of practices and the spring game. In the meantime, Amari Daniels was highly impressive. Johnson will certainly play this season, but he'll need a big summer if he's to be the primary backup to Devon Achane this fall.