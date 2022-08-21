Can Moko lock down a starting job?

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

2021 stats: Played in three games

Projected 2022 role: Possible starter at left guard

Moko's performance this offseason has been one of the bigger storylines, as he's made a push to take over as the starting left tackle. He, in turn, is now being pushed by Aki Ogunbiyi, but Moko's proven he's ready for prime time. Even if he doesn't start now, he's going to be a critical part of the offensive line rotation at both guard spots.