 AggieYell - Can Moko lock down a starting job?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-21 13:58:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Can Moko lock down a starting job?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko.

Jordan Moko has been a pleasant surprise this offseason.
Jordan Moko has been a pleasant surprise this offseason.

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

2021 stats: Played in three games

Projected 2022 role: Possible starter at left guard

Moko's performance this offseason has been one of the bigger storylines, as he's made a push to take over as the starting left tackle. He, in turn, is now being pushed by Aki Ogunbiyi, but Moko's proven he's ready for prime time. Even if he doesn't start now, he's going to be a critical part of the offensive line rotation at both guard spots.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}