Can Moko lock down a starting job?
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds
2021 stats: Played in three games
Projected 2022 role: Possible starter at left guard
Moko's performance this offseason has been one of the bigger storylines, as he's made a push to take over as the starting left tackle. He, in turn, is now being pushed by Aki Ogunbiyi, but Moko's proven he's ready for prime time. Even if he doesn't start now, he's going to be a critical part of the offensive line rotation at both guard spots.