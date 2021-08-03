Can new look O-line answer A&M's biggest question?

The Aggies are looking to replace four-fifths of their excellent and highly experienced line from 2020 this year. That group wasn't the most talented bunch, minus Kenyon Green, but operated extremely well together. They're being replaced by a younger, more talented group who could be better -- and a new group of linemen has arrived on campus that could be even better than they are.

But first things first. The new group has to prove they're more than potential or talented individuals. They have to work well as a group. It appears that Jimbo Fisher and Josh Henson have their starting five, with Kenyon Green moving to left tackle, Aki Ogunbiyi moving in at left guard, Luke Matthews taking over at center, Layden Robinson slotting in at right guard and transfer Jahmir Johnson moving in at right tackle.

There's definitely talent here, with Green a 2020 All-American at left guard and a preseason All-SEC selection at tackle this year. Ogunbiyi was the #2-ranked guard in the nation last year, and Fisher has been effusive in his praise of Matthews. Robinson was dominant in his limited time last year, and Johnson brings 24 career SEC starts to right tackle.

The competition for the backup spots could be fascinating. Foster, "The Mountain", could compete with Josh Bankhead or Grayson Reed (or anyone else) for a backup spot at guard. Fatheree could be the left tackle of the future, and Zuhn could be in a fight with Blake Trainor on the right side. Strickland will be learning to play center and will have to compete with Chibuzo and Wykoff, who put in a solid showing at a new position this spring. What the Aggies will get out of the raw, but massively strong Moko remains a question.

Who will start for the Aggies really isn't in doubt. The starting five are down in heavy pencil, if not ink. How they will play as a unit is the big issue. If they perform as a group to their individual level of talent, they will be quite good and the Aggie offense will be excellent.