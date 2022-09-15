Texas A&M: C Bryce Foster (mono) was scheduled to return to practice this week. TE Max Wright (knee) was also supposed to practice, but his availability for Saturday remains uncertain.

Well, let's start with trying to do something positive?

The offense had fits and starts against Sam Houston and was absolutely terrible against Appalachian State. While Miami's defensive numbers were good, I expected better from a defense that played possibly the worst team in FCS and one of the worst in FBS to open the season. Still, that would be more than good enough to shut down A&M's offensive if it plays like last week.

So it can't.

Will the Aggies change quarterbacks? I'm not sure, but I'm starting to lean in that direction. You've got to do something. Going back to the basics would be a start, because both in terms of scheme and performance, the Aggies are not getting it done.

For starters, they have to utilize their best player: Devon Achane. That would mean an improvement up front, of course, but hopefully Bryce Foster's return will help with that. The line has to be more physical, more aggressive and assertive.

In the passing game, they've got to find some kind of rhythm. It doesn't have to be a bunch of deep balls, but get some consistency, get the ball into your receivers' hands and work to develop a sense of confidence. Miami's secondary has not played all that well, so the opportunities could be there.

The Aggies really are at the point where they're rebuilding from the ground up and that means do what you do best (if possible): grind the clock, run the ball, get the passing game going with some consistency and then try to pop it deep.