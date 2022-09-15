Can the Aggie offense rebound?
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1) and No. 14 Miami (2-0) begins with a look at the Aggie offense against the Hurricanes defense.
Setting the scene
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 8 p.m. central time Saturday, Sept. 17
TV: ESPN
Weather: Temperatures in the low 80s, dropping into the 70s during the game
Projected Texas A&M depth chart (with ProFootballFocus season scores)
QB: #13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205 (56.1) OR #14, Max Johnson; Jr.-TR.; 6-5, 220 (55.9)
RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185 (65.8)
#4, Amari Daniels; So.; 5-8, 200 (58.5)
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230 (60)
TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235 (57.4)
#19, Jake Johnson; Fr.; 6-5, 235 (83.2)
WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170 (63.3)
#10, Chris Marshall; Fr.; 6-3, 205 (58.2)
SLOT: #0, Ainias Smith; Sr.; 5-10, 190 (71.5)
#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175 (67.1)
WR: #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195 (54.5)
#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195 (69.7)
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320 (68.6)
#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300 (54)
LG: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi; RS-So.; 6-4, 320 (60.7)
#66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; RS-So.-TR.; 6-5, 320 (53.8)
C: #61, Bryce Foster; So.; 6-5, 325 (DNP)
#77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330 (73.7)
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330 (46.1)
#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305 (70.3)
RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325 (51.3)
#59, PJ Williams; Fr.; 6-4, 285 (67.9)
Miami projected depth chart
DE: #90, Akheem Mesidor; Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 280 (91.8)
#13, Chantz Williams; RS-So.; 6-4, 255 (52.2)
DT: #81, Jared Harrison-Hunte; RS-So.; 6-4, 295 (75.8)
#44, Antonio Moultrie; RS-Sr.-TR; 6-4, 265 (88.2)
DT: #6, Darrell Jackson Jr.; RS-So.; 6-6, 300 (66)
#56, Leonard Taylor III; So.; 6-4, 290 (73.9)
DE: #12, Jahfari Harvey; RS-So.; 6-4, 250 (67.8)
#45, Mitchell Agude; Super Senior; 6-4, 255 (75.6)
WLB: #11, Corey Flagg Jr.; RS-So.; 5-11, 230 (71)
#40, Caleb Johnson; Super Senior; 6-1, 235 (67.4)
MLB: #17, Waynmon Steed Jr.; Super Senior.; 5-11, 215 (62.4)
#4, Keontra Smith; RS-Jr.; 5-10, 230 (64.1)
STAR: #23, Te'Cory Crouch; Jr.; RS-Sr.; 5-10, 175 (69.9)
#3, Gilbert Frierson; RS-Jr.; 6-1, 210 (70.8)
CB: #8, DJ Ivey; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 194 (60.8)
#5, Daryl Porter Jr.; SO-TR.; 5-10, 185 (58.4)
S: #15, Avante Williams; RS-So.; 6, 200 (45.8)
#24, Kamren Kitchens; So.; 5-11, 198
S: #00, James Williams; So.; 6-5, 215 (86.1)
#7, Al Blades Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-1, 195 (61.6)
CB: #2, Tyrique Stephenson; RS-JR-TR.; 6, 215 (70.6)
#29, Isaiah Dunson; RS-So.; 6-1, 185 (65.6)
Injury update
Texas A&M: C Bryce Foster (mono) was scheduled to return to practice this week. TE Max Wright (knee) was also supposed to practice, but his availability for Saturday remains uncertain.
Miami: No reported injuries.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Passing: King, 33-51 (64.7%), 461 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Johnson, 3-4, 23 yards
Rushing: Achane, 28 carries, 108 yards (3.9 YPC), 2 TD
King, 14 carries, 53 yards (3.7 YPC)
Receiving: Smith, 10 catches, 185 yards, 2 TD
Stewart, 10 catches, 105 yards
Brown, 4 catches, 79 yards, 1 TD
Miami statistical leaders
Tackles: Flagg, 10
James Williams, 8
Ivey, 7
Tackles for loss: Flagg, 3.5
Taylor, 2.5
Sacks: Four players with 1
Interceptions: Four players with 1
Forced fumbles: Kitchens and Williams, 1
Fumble recoveries: Moultrie, 1
|Category
|Texas A&M
|Miami
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
338.5 YPG (103rd nationally, 13th SEC)
|
286.5 YPG (33rd nationally, 6th ACC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
22.5 PPG (100th, 13th)
|
10 PPG (16th, 1st)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
96.5 YPG (114th, 12th)
|
58.5 YPG (8th, 2nd)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
242 YPG (69th, 8th)
|
228 YPG (76th, 10th)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
42.9% (55th, 7th)
|
37% (72nd, 9th)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
100% (1st nationally)
|
50% (4th, 2nd)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
2 (25th, 6th)
|
5 (33rd, 5th)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
12 (81st, 10th)
|
14 (33rd, 6th)
|
Time of possession
|
25:27 (120th, 13th)
|
33:15 (26th, 4th)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
4 (76th, 7th)
|
6 (8th, 1st)
|
Turnover +/-
|
-2 (104th, 11th)
|
+4 (8th, 3rd)
What the Aggies want to do
Well, let's start with trying to do something positive?
The offense had fits and starts against Sam Houston and was absolutely terrible against Appalachian State. While Miami's defensive numbers were good, I expected better from a defense that played possibly the worst team in FCS and one of the worst in FBS to open the season. Still, that would be more than good enough to shut down A&M's offensive if it plays like last week.
So it can't.
Will the Aggies change quarterbacks? I'm not sure, but I'm starting to lean in that direction. You've got to do something. Going back to the basics would be a start, because both in terms of scheme and performance, the Aggies are not getting it done.
For starters, they have to utilize their best player: Devon Achane. That would mean an improvement up front, of course, but hopefully Bryce Foster's return will help with that. The line has to be more physical, more aggressive and assertive.
In the passing game, they've got to find some kind of rhythm. It doesn't have to be a bunch of deep balls, but get some consistency, get the ball into your receivers' hands and work to develop a sense of confidence. Miami's secondary has not played all that well, so the opportunities could be there.
The Aggies really are at the point where they're rebuilding from the ground up and that means do what you do best (if possible): grind the clock, run the ball, get the passing game going with some consistency and then try to pop it deep.
How Miami may try to counter
Mario Cristobal likes to be aggressive, and that hasn't changed at Miami. Even though Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss aren't candidates for the CFP this year, they showed that they can do a few things. They have already forced 4 interceptions and a pair of fumbles, so they've been opportunistic. They rotate their players and try to mix up their looks.
They're going to try to do what Appalachian State did: throw a bunch of looks at the Aggies, try to take away the run and force them to throw. It seems simplistic, but sometimes simple is best. That may mean a bunch of man coverage, but the Aggies will have to show they can beat it before the Hurricanes switch things up.