 Chase Lane aims to retake starting role
2022-07-28

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at wide receiver Chase Lane.

Chase Lane looks to rebound after a subpar 2021.
Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6, 190

2021 stats: 12 catches, 132 yards in 7 games (3 starts)

Projected 2022 role: In the wide receiver rotation

Lane struggled with multiple injuries and the inconsistency at quarterback last season, and his numbers reflected that. He went from 29 catches, 409 yards and 2 TD in 2020 to just 12 catches and no scores last year. Fully healthy again, Lane has repeatedly been the first player Jimbo Fisher brings up when he discusses the receiver corps. That could be an indicator that he'll be back out the field early and often this fall.

