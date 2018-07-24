Chattman came out of nowhere to seize the starting cornerback job opposite Charles Oliver last summer before the first disappointment in a lost season for A&M hit. Chattman was ruled academically ineligible the week before the UCLA game, causing him to redshirt. After getting his academics in order (he made the Dean's List in the spring), Chattman started to make a similar charge up the depth chart this spring. While he was used mainly as the backup to Oliver during spring practice, he could well pose a threat to Debione Renfro and Travon Fuller on the other corner.

Chattman's height makes him a unique corner, but Mike Elko wants tall defensive backs and Chattman has the athleticism to play the position. He may not start in 2018, but he's very likely to get significant playing time and that makes him a key component of the A&M secondary.