Hightower High School 2020 four-star offensive lineman and Texas A&M commit Smart Chibuzo talks with AY at the Rivals Houston Camp about his commitment status.

AY: A lot of A&M prospects out here—I already spoke with Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M commit; and Devin Price, of course his dad being on the A&M staff, and several other top Aggie prospects. What are you hoping to do today on the recruiting side, but also in showcasing your talents?

SC: I am here to enjoy this with my brothers; I want to work on my technique; re ruining wise—I don’t really want to get in to that today. I just want to focus on improving my craft part of the camp, and work on my one-on-ones.

AY: Last time we spoke we discussed how A&M had hired a new offensive line coach, Josh Henson, and Coach Jim Turner has left for the NFL. Have you had a chance to speak with Josh Henson?

SC: Yes ma’am. I spoke with him, and I have known him since his time at Oklahoma State. He recruited me there, so we’ve been talking. I want to meet him though, and that will help determine my final decision.

AY: Last time we spoke you said on a scale from 1-to-10 you were a 9.5 as far as your solid commitment level goes, and that it would be had to take you away from Texas A&M...

SC: it’s going to be hard, yeah.

AY: Meeting Josh Henson perhaps here soon could solidify that?

SC: It could go either way. It depends on what kind of guy/coach he is, because I really felt good with Coach Turner. It just depends on what kind of guy he is, and his coaching style. If I like it I will stay, and if I don’t then...

AY: Do you have anything set as far as when you are going to visit A&M?

SC: No not yet. I am going to take an official there for sure.

AY: Do you think you will get there this spring?

SC: Yes ma’am.

AY: What’s it going to take to make Josh Henson the right guy, the right coach? Is it what he us saying in your ear? Is it, personality?

SC: Everything really. Everything works hand in hand—from personality to coaching. So I just want to see how he is as a man and as a coach.

AY: Last time we spoke you sounded a lot more confident in your commitment status. Today not as confident. Is some other school working on you?

SC: No ma’am. It just because there is a new person.

AY: I know you’ve taken a couple visits recently, Texas being one of them. How was that?

SC: It was cool. It was nice. It wasn’t too flashy. Nothing spectacular.