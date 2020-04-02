The second round of AggieYell.com's Greatest Aggie Football Player of all time Tournament kicks off with the 12th Man Region. Who will advance?

Nobody stopped Johnny Manziel during his career. Can it be done now?

#1 seed Johnny Manziel vs. #9 seed John Roper

How they got here: Manziel defeated Edd Hargett, while Roper beat Jeff Fuller in the first round. Manziel (QB; 2011-13) Career stats: 595-863, 7,820 yards, 63 TD, 22 INT passing; 345 carries for 2,169 yards and 30 TD rushing Awards: 2012 Heisman Trophy winner; Davey O'Brien Award, 2012; Manning Award, 2012; All-SEC, 2012 and 2013; All-American, 2012 One of the most exciting players in college football history, Manziel took college football by storm and remains one of the most popular players of all-time today. Roper (LB; 1985-88) Stats: Third in school history with 36 sacks; all-time leader in tackles for loss with 32 Awards: All-American, 1987; All-SWC, 1986-87 One of A&M's best linebackers, Roper had four sacks in a game -- twice. A force around the line of scrimmage, he used his speed to give opponents fits.

#2 seed Bucky Richardson vs. #6 seed Jake Matthews

How they got here: Richardson defeated Ja'Mar Toombs while Matthews beat Aaron Wallace. Richardson (QB; 1987-91) Career stats: 196-405, 3,039 yards, 14 TD, 23 INT passing; 370 carries for 2,095 yards and 30 TD rushing Awards: All-SWC, 1991; 10th in Heisman Trophy balloting, 1991 Still one of the most popular Aggies of all-time, the excitable quarterback led the Aggies through one of its best four-year stretches in program history. Matthews (OL; 2010-13) Awards: 2012-13 All-American; 2013 Outland Trophy Finalist; 2013 SEC Offensive Lineman of the Year; 2012-13 All-SEC One of the best offensive linemen in A&M history, Matthews stepped into the starting lineup early in his freshman season and never left. He was a key part of one of the best offensive lines ever in college football.

#3 seed Dave Elmendorf vs. #7 seed Jacob Green

How they got here: Elmendorf topped Damontre Moore while Green took care of Rod Bernstine. Elmendorf (S; 1967-70) Career stats: 12 career INTs Awards: All SWC, 1969-70; All-American, 1970 In addition to being a straight-A student, the baseball team's center field and one of the nation's best kick returners, Elmendorf was possibly the nation's best safety for two years running. He went on to have a long career with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams. Green (DE; 1977-79) Stats: Texas A&M record 20 sacks in a season, 12 forced fumbles in a career and 6 forced fumbles in a season; second all-time in sacks Awards: All-American, 1978-79; All-SWC, 1978-79; College Football Hall of Fame, 2019 One of the best defensive linemen in program history, his 20 sacks in 1979 still set the standard for the program. He also had 13 in 1978, and 22 tackles in a game against Baylor.

#4 seed Warrick Holdman vs. #5 seed Lester Hayes

How they got here: Holdman beat Marshall Robnett; Hayes topped Robert Jackson. Holdman (LB; 1995-98) Career stats: 294 tackles, 46 TFL, 16.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles Awards: 1998 Honorable Mention All-American; 1998 All-Big 12 A vicious tackle and a key member of the Wrecking Crew, Holdman was one of the program's best linebackers and most underrated players of all time. Hayes (S; 1973-76) Stats: 14 interceptions (second in team history) Awards: 1976 All-American; All-SWC, 1975-76 Hayes had all 14 of his interceptions in his last two seasons, as he started his Aggie career as -- get this -- a defensive end. He was a linebacker as a sophomore, then moved to free safety and dominated. He went on to have a great career with the Raiders after his A&M career.